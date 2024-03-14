© Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

The new UFC welterweight contender, Michael Page, had a successful debut against Kevin Holland. Michael Page secured a dominating unanimous decision win and impressed many fans worldwide; he is currently ranked 13th in the competitive division.

The recent victory will open new doors of opportunity in his career, and he could fight anyone from the top 10 for his next fight.

A mí esta padreada del que se parece a Didier Drogba calvo mix con venom me la tienen que explicar #UFC299 #MichaelPage pic.twitter.com/CubLzPV7BV — Libre opinador (@killbet) March 10, 2024

The UFC commentator and former fighter Michael Bisping wants to see Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page.

It sounds like a terrific matchup, as both fighters have a well-maintained professional record and have showcased incredible fighting moments throughout their career. Bisping would like to see the winner of that fight face Colby Covington next.

Michael Bisping on Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page

In a recent YouTube video, Michael Bisping explained why Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page is a solid matchup. “Ian Machado Garry is at No. 6. I think you leapfrog Michael Page right up to a No.

6 fight with Ian Machado Garry,” Bisping said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “As a fan, I would love to see that fight, They’re both very tall. Ian Garry is (6-foot-3), Michael Page is 6’3. They’re both strikers.

They’re not going to wrestle. We’re going to see two tremendously talented strikers throwing down, and it would be a lot of fun. The winner of that fight between Michael Page and Ian Garry potentially then would get to fight Leon Edwards in a stadium in the U.K., Could you imagine that? For all of those reasons, Ian Garry, Michael Page, take my money, sign me up”.

Ian Machado Garry is just a few steps away from securing a title fight, he is currently ranked 6th and could most probably fight someone from the top 5.