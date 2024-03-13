Marvin Vettori believes Israel Adesanya will continue to fall

© Mark Evans/Getty Images

Israel Adesanya collapsed quite unpredictably; he lost his belt multiple times, but what matters is that he immediately reclaimed it. Adesanya will soon be presented with one more opportunity to rule the middleweight division.

He is expected to face Dricus Du Plessis for his comeback fight. The middleweight contender Marvin Vettori believes Israel Adesanya will continue losing fights after he makes his comeback. Vettori believes the top contenders will turn out to be a huge threat to Adesanya.

Marvin Vettori had the privilege of sharing the cage with Israel Adesanya but was outplayed in dominating fashion. It is quite strange for Marvin Vettori to draw out his instincts about Israel Adesanya; we shall soon find out if it’s just an ‘instinct’ or reality in itself.

Marvin Vettori on Israel Adesanya

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Marvin Vettori explained why he thinks Israel Adesanya will continue to lose. “Izzy will lose any fight,” Vettori said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “If he comes back, he’s not going to win any fight.

I will tell you this. In the top three or four, he’s not going to win any fight. I don’t think he’s going to beat Khamzat (Chimaev) either. He’s going to get taken down, I think. If he comes back, he’s just going to lose I think.

They’re going to tell me I’m a hater and * , but it’s true. This game is evolving so fast. The grappling level is just evolving, getting higher and higher, and I think he can’t hang. Taking a year off now, it’s a lot.

For sure, I ain’t gonna go anywhere. I’ll be around, and I’ll get that shot before later”. Marvin Vettori is set to fight Brendan Allen on 7th April, a crucial fight for both fighters as the winner will progressively move up the division.