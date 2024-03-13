Merab Dvalishvili thinks Sean O'Malley is ignoring him: "Ignoring me since 2018"

© Amy Kaplan/FanSided MMA

Sean O'Malley successfully defended his belt against Marlon Vera, and the first name that came to his mind for his second title defense was Ilia Topuria. Sean O'Malley also mentioned fighting Merab Dvalishvili but he noticeably sounded more interested and pumped to fight Ilia Topuira next.

He justified his choice by explaining how Topuria is a 'scary' opponent. Merab Dvalisvili is not very pleased to see O'Malley prioritizing other opponents over him; Dvalishvili believes Sean O'Malley has been ignoring him since 2018.

It will be interesting to see who Sean O'Malley ends up fighting next. Ilia Topuria sort of declined the offer and suggested he fight Merab Dvalishvili next.

Suga, congrats.. Was a beautiful performance! There is a fight chasing you with Merab.. Get that done first . — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 10, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili on Sean O'Malley's call out

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Merab Dvalishvili shared his thoughts on Sean O'Malley calling out Ilia Topuria.

"I was very surprised, like, 'What is this guy doing?'" Dvalishvili said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "Just either be quiet or don't call for somebody that isn't going to fight you. This fight is not going to happen.

Ilia is a great champion but he just won his belt. Now, the UFC is not going to let this fight happen because it's the first title defense. Sean, it's not like he cleaned the division or something. I was supposed to fight him for this fight but he called No.

6 guy, like, 'OK, we all understand.' Some people want to see this. UFC supported this fight. OK, we understand".

Merab Dvalishvili on Sean O'Malley ignoring him since 2018

"But now let's move on and fight me. Of course, I was very surprised.

I was mad, actually, that he called me out, or that he called Ilia. But we all see UFC and Ilia don't give a * about this. … Somehow, he doesn't like me and he doesn't want to fight me. I don't know. I don't know. He's smart guy. Maybe he sees some challenge from me. He's just ignoring me since 2018."