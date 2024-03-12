Henry Cejudo is ready to fight Marlon Vera next

© Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Henry Cejudo has postponed retirement plans because he was not satisfied with his last performance against Merab Dvalishvili. Cejudo watched the recent title fight between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera and was impressed with Sean O'Malley's dominating victory.

Cejudo didn't understand why Marlon Vera refrained from landing more shots throughout the course of five rounds. Henry Cejudo is ready to fight Marlon Vera because of being close to him on the top 15 bantamweight rankings. Cejudo prefers fighting Brandon Moreno, but if that fight fails to materialize, he's ready to fight Marlon Vera.

Henry Cejudo on Marlon Vera vs Sean O'Malley

Recently on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast, Henry Cejudo shared his thoughts on Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera and explained why he wants to fight Marlon Vera next. "Sean's * good, man," Cejudo said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

"When it comes to striking, he's got good fakes. Everything that he was doing before, now he's a lot tighter. His distance was better. He was able to really pick Chito apart like you wouldn't believe. I'm a bit disappointed with Chito.

I'm thinking Chito's going to at least fight him, at least attempt a takedown, but Chito never attempted anything. Flat-footed, never faked, never used all that – like, he was pretty much just missing. He kind of pulled the same card when he fought Cory Sandhagen, just fought in the last 10 seconds of the fifth round."

Henry Cejudo on fighting Marlon Vera

"I don't know where this dude's head is, but the only thing that I could say, there could be a potential fight with me and 'Chito,' I think because of the ranking.

I don't mind it. I'm still trying to get that Brandon Moreno fight, but 'Chito,' especially the way he's performing, he just decides to fight in the last minute of every five-round fight. I just don't know where his head's at".