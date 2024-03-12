Sean O’Malley reacts to the knee landed on Marlon Vera: “It was the loudest pop”

© Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Sean O’Malley landed one of the nastiest knee shots against Marlon Vera in the rematch. Marlon Vera’s efforts were applaud-worthy because he absorbed some terrific shots and yet continued fighting. Sean O’Malley had been dominating since the very first round.

Marlon Vera was defending more than he was attacking, and that cost him the match. Sean O’Malley feels bad for causing the damage against Marlon Vera; however, he is ready for the next challenge. He looks forward to fighting Merab Dvalishvili or Ilia Topuria next.

Sean O’Malley on the knee shot

Recently on The MMA Hour, Sean O’Malley shared his thoughts on the knee shot he landed on Marlon Vera.

"I would love know if I broke something in his face with that knee,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “It was the loudest pop I’ve ever heard hitting someone. It was actually a disgusting feeling.

It was gross. I would love to see a picture of his face today. Leading up, I was just so excited to get my hands on him, to beat his * It’s a weird thing. Then you hear someone like Dustin Poirier talking about how bad he was feeling, [how] down in the dumps he was, from after that Justin Gaethje fight.

I’m sure Chito’s dealing with some * right now; I doubt he would disagree. I’m sure he’s not having a great time. So there’s a part of me that feels bad for him, and I obviously caused that, but it’s the fight game”.

Sean O’Malley on gifting Marlon Vera a title shot

“I think we could all agree Chito got gifted that title shot, I think I’ve still got to go out there and prove to the haters and the doubters, that I can beat someone like Merab [Dvalishvili] or Ilia [Topuria] or Cory [Sandhagen], or whoever’s next”.