Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Sean O’Malley’s call out: “I’m next”

© Steve Marcus / Getty Images

The former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski watched the recent bantamweight clash between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. He was thoroughly impressed with Sean O’Malley’s performance but not very impressed with his post-fight call out.

Sean O’Malley called out Ilia Topuria; in response, Topuria suggested that Sean O’Malley should fight Merab Dvalishvili next.

Suga, congrats.. Was a beautiful performance! There is a fight chasing you with Merab.. Get that done first . — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 10, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski is fine with Sean O’Malley fighting Ilia Topuria next but wants him to know that he will be fighting Ilia Topuria before this year ends, so if he wants to make it happen, he should do it well before December 2024.

Alexander Volkanovski on Sean O’Malley’s call out

In a recent YouTube video, Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on Sean O’Malley calling out Ilia Topuria. “He called out Ilia,” Volkanovski said as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“Look, unless you’re fighting Ilia anytime soon, if you can do a turnaround anytime soon, I guess you can have it because I’m having a little rest. But I’m fighting him later in the year, or whenever that is.

I know I’m fighting for the title next. So if you are going to try and squeeze that in, it better be soon, because I’m next. So there you go. There’s your little window if you want it, Sean. Congratulations on your victory, mate.

Impressive”. Dana White wasn’t very thrilled about Sean O’Malley fighting Ilia Topuria. From fan's perspective, it seems to be one of the most thrilling fights, and there seems to be no reason strong enough not to make that fight happen.

If not Topuria, Sean O’Malley will most likely fight Merab Dvalishvili next. Alexander Volkanovski will be taking a long break to fully recover from the back-to-back knockout defeats. He expects to make a return in the ending phase of 2024.