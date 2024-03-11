Dustin Poirier ready to fight Islam Makhachev: “There’s still one box unchecked”

© Logan Riely / Getty Images

Dustin Poirier’s recent win against Benoit Saint-Denis created a lot of noise inside and outside the octagon; he won the hearts of many fans and has opened new doors of opportunity. Poirier has one goal since the beginning of his career and that is to become the UFC world champion.

He tried twice, first against Khabib Nurmagomedov and the second time against Charles Oliveira, but to his disappointment, both fights ended in a similar fashion. A submission defeat. The win against Benoit Saint-Denis has made it possible for him to get a 3rd title shot – perhaps this could be his last chance at translating his desire into reality.

Makhachev’s Manager suggested Poirier should fight Islam in June, and here’s how Poirier reacted to that on Twitter:

Islam in June — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 10, 2024

Dustin Poirier on becoming a world champion

During the recent post-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on becoming a world champion and explained why he fought Benoit Saint-Denis.

“That’s the only reason I’m fighting,” Poirier said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I started fighting to be the world champion, to be the best in the world, undisputed. We have to see. I have to get home, talk to my coaches, my wife, and my management, and we’ll see what’s next.

I don’t know. But yes, I’ve done a lot in this sport. I’m not trying to brag, but I’ve done a lot in this sport. I’ve been fighting for a long time. I think this was around my 50th MMA fight, and I’ve done a lot, checked a lot of boxes.

But there’s still one box unchecked, and that’s being a world champion”.

Dustin Poirier reflects on fighting Benoit Saint-Denis

“It feels good to right the ship and get a win, take a chance and fight a guy outside the top 10, I don’t even know how many but my last opponents have all been former world champions, huge main events, huge fights, and now I have this young guy in his 20s, who finished his last opponents and is representing France and has a country behind him.

I’m like, ‘You know what, let’s see if I still got it against these young guys.’ It feels good”.