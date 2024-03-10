Khabib Nurmagomedov does not want his son to be a fighter: “Become a normal human”

© Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov does not want his son to replicate what he accomplished in his life. He wouldn’t forcefully stop his son from choosing the path of fighting but would prefer if he refrained from entering the fighting realm and focused more on being a ‘normal human’.

For those fans looking forward to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return, unfortunately it does not seem to be happening as Khabib is firm about his retirement decision and has no interest to break out of it.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on his son asking him to fight Islam Makhachev

During a recent event, Khabib Nurmagomdevo shared his thoughts on his son’s future in MMA.

"I know for sure he’s going to train,” Nurmagomedov said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He will study, but about professional athlete, I don’t know honestly. He just asks me too much questions because when I retired, he was only three years old and he don’t understand nothing.

A couple of weeks ago he asked me, ‘Father, can you fight like Islam Makhachev? I’m like, ‘Why you ask?’ (He said,) ‘Because he’s a very good fighter. I never seen you fight like him.’ I’m like, ‘OK, this is a very good question.’

Khabib Nurmogomedov explains why he does not want his son to fight professionally

“I told him four years ago, you were only two or three.

He was a baby when I was fighting. He tried to ask me can I watch your fights, he’s just beginning to bother me. I don’t know how I’m going to deal with him, but personally, I don’t want him to become a professional athlete.

But, if he choose, what we can do? I’m not going to hold him (back) or do something, but honestly, I don’t want. I just want him to become a normal human because professional athletes, they are not normal people”.