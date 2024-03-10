Sean O’Malley successfully defends his belt against Marlon Vera

© Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Sean O’Malley delivered one of his career best performances in the rematch with Marlon Vera. He dominated almost every round with this exceptional striking skill set. After 5 rounds of action, the judges declared Sean O’Malley the winner by unanimous decision.

Marlon Vera absorbed some nasty shots; it takes a certain level of grit and determination to preserve in spite of getting heavily attacked.

Marlon Vera played a decent role in defending himself and standing in the octagon for all five rounds, but he failed to take control of the fight. He dominated the most in the 4th round, but apart from that, it was a Sean O’Malley show of action.

Sean O’Malley has a name in mind for his next fight; he wants Ilia Topuria and is ready to face him in Spain. It will be very interesting to see if this desire translates into him becoming a double champion.

Sean O’Malley’s post-fight interview

“Yeah, I felt something in his face break [Sean O’Malley is referring to the knee shot].

I don’t know if it was his nose cheek I felt like something snapped. Chito is as tough as it gets. Yeah, it feels good to get that one back. I guess we can all agree I am undefeated still”.

Sean O’Malley explains why he wants Ilia Topuria next

“Dana, give me a jet to Spain, baby.

I am coming for Ilia Topuria. I want Ilia, Give me Ilia. He’s a scary dude. He excites me. Going up a weight class excites me. Honestly, I am here for whatever you guys want me to knock out Merab. I will do that too, but Ilia is an exciting fight for the people”.

Marlon Vera looks forward to making a comeback; he wants his fans to know that he will work hard and make it up to them.