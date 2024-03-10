Dustin Poirier viciously knocks out Benoit ‘God of War’ Saint-Denis

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dustin Poirier was doubted by many ahead of his fight against Benoit Saint-Denis, and as always, he didn't fail to prove doubters wrong. Poirier brutally knocked out Benoit Saint-Denis and wished him ‘night night’ in the second round.

Watch the entire knockout below:

STOP PLAYING WITH DUSTIN PORIER. WHAT A FIGHT. #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/CKKiQKX06i — Caleb Smokes Bets (@ohthatscalebb) March 10, 2024

Benoit Saint-Denis had many dominating moments in the first round, during which he landed significant shots.

Dustin Poirier attempted many guillotine chokes, but in the end, a finishing right hook was all it took Dustin Poirier to seal a victory. The thoughts of retiring did enter Dustin Poirier’s mind, but this magnificent performance is going to push him to participate in a lot more matches from now.

The equation is quite simple: Dustin Poirier may fight the winner of Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway. Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier are competing amongst each other to face the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier’s post-fight interview

"I don’t know, man. I was getting beat up a little bit; I got at the end. I touched him a couple of times in the beginning, but dude, he was pretty strong".

Dustin Poirier explains why he accepted fighting Benoit Saint-Denis

"Yeah, I took this fight because he finished his last five opponents.

He wasn’t a name that the world really knows. He’s on his way up, and he’s dangerous. He has a never-say-die attitude. When I saw that and watched him in some of the fights he fought, I said you know what? I gotta take this fight because I honour this game.

Eddie Alvarez gave me my shot in Dallas when he was a former champ, and I was on my way up, so you got to pay it back, hold your position, or lose it, man. That’s the nature of the beast. That’s what we do".