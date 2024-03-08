Jailton Almeida wants Tom Aspinall next: “Chase Tom Aspinall here in Brazil”

© Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The 7th ranked UFC heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida is on the hunt to elevate his career to a whole new level; he eyes a match with the UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Almeida believes a highlighting performance against Curtis Blyades this Saturday night will allow him to achieve his goal of fighting Tom Aspinall.

Jailton Almeida may have to wait for a little longer as other contenders from the top 5 are waiting to face Tom Aspinall. There is also a possibility that Tom Apsinall will face the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Jailton Almeida on fighting Tom Aspinall

Recently on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast, Jailton Almeida shared his thoughts on fighting Tom Aspinall and explained where he can be exploited.

“We have to put on a show in this fight,” Almeida said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Tom Aspinall already said that there’s a new generation coming, and I’m ready for this moment I’ve dreamed of since I started training MMA, to be fighting for the UFC belt.

With a show on Saturday, we’ll ask the boss for a chance. I don’t see another option, I have to fight for the belt this year. There’s no one else with this winning streak and the hype I’ll have after I beat Curtis Blaydes, God willing.

If I don’t have any injuries, and God willing I won’t, I think I’d take the risk and chase Tom Aspinall here in Brazil. Tom Aspinall is very experienced, very young too, very versatile, a well-rounded fighter,Everybody sees that he’s becoming one of the best heavyweights of all-time and I have to study him a lot because he’s very versatile, he moves a lot.

Jailton Almeida on Tom Aspinall’s ground game

"He has good jiu-jitsu too, and sharp striking. He’s a complete fighter. He’s a black belt, of course, everybody knows that, but he was never pressured on the ground. We don’t know how good Tom Aspinall is with his back on the ground”.