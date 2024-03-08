Alexander Volkanovski predicts Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera: “It’s going to be a TKO”

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC bantamweight clash is right around the corner, and fans and MMA experts have a neutral opinion on the outcome of the match. However, people are leaning more in favor of Sean O’Malley because of his striking abilities and well-maintained record.

Alexander Volkanovski is amongst the many people who can foresee Sean O’Malley getting his hands raised on Saturday night. Volkanovski believes more striking will be involved; he thinks the fans will get to witness a TKO performance.

We are one night away from watching one of the best bantamweight rematches in the history of the UFC.

Alexander Volkanovski on Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera

In a recent YouTube video, Alexander Volkanovski explained why he thinks Sean O’Malley will win against Marlon Vera.

“I’m going to have to lean towards Sean O’Malley,” Volkanovski said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think his striking is going to be too much. I know ‘Chito’ is going to want to keep it standing.

I think ‘Chito’ has to keep it standing. I think Sean O’Malley is even dangerous on the ground. I think he’s going to be hard to take down. I think Sean can give him problems even there. He can throw some nice submissions off his back, and he’s pretty creative there".

Alexander Volkanovski believes it will be TKO win

“I think it’s going to be a standup fight, which is exciting. You know ‘Chito’ is going to bring it. I just think the movement and that’s going to be too much.

I think knowing how Sean O’Malley is going to look for the finish, he’s creative and he’s got a good eye. I think it’s going to be a finish for Sean O’Malley. It could be a submission, but I think it’s going to be a TKO because even if he hurts him and takes him to the ground, I can’t see him looking for a submission”.