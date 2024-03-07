Sean O’Malley accepts Merab Dvalishvili as the backup fighter

© Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

Merab Dvalishvili has officially sealed his spot as the backup fighter for the UFC bantamweight title clash between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. Merab Dvalishvili will be ready to step in if either Sean O’Malley or Marlon Vera withdraws from the fight.

Sean O’Malley has no complaints about Merab Dvalishvili; he believes Dvalishvili deserves the opportunity and is ready to fight him. Since the UFC gave Merab Dvalishvili the opportunity to be featured as the backup fighter, it would be fair to assume that he could be next to fight for the title.

Sean O’Malley on fighting Merab Dvalishvili

During the recent media day, Sean O’Malley shared his thoughts on fighting Merab Dvalishvili. “One hundred percent [I will fight him on Saturday],” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“Yeah, 100 percent. He had a great performance too, henry didn’t look great by any means, but Merab did what he does. He almost gets knocked out and then wins. It was impressive. Very well could be next. I like having my options open.

He could be [next.]”.

Sean O’Malley on Henry Cejudo’s retirement

“I mean, I don’t want to kick him when he’s down, he’s not doing too good. He didn’t look good at all. I wouldn’t recommend [fighting again] but it’s his life to choose what he does with it”.

Sean O’Malley on what he expects from the top contenders

“I thought Aljamain Sterling was the hardest matchup for me in the division and I put his lights out in two rounds, I think Merab’s definitely up there.

Everybody in the top 10, no one is an easy fight. Chito is not an easy fight. Merab’s a tough fight. Chito’s a tough fight. [Ilia Topuria] is a tough fight. They’re all tough fights”.