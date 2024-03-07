Petr Yan eagerly waiting to get a title shot: “I’m seriously in the mood to get back”

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The UFC bantamweight contender Petr Yan is less than a few days away from making his first appearance of the year; he will be fighting the talented Song Yadong. It’s a crucial fight for both fighters as the winner will gradually get a few stops closer to the title fight.

Petr Yan believes Marlon Vera was ‘gifted’ with the title shot opportunity; many people share the same perspective because of Marlon Vera’s losing record. Petr Yan suffered a controversial loss against Sean O’Malley; he looks forward to grabbing his attention on saturday night and getting a rematch.

Petr Yan on Marlon Vera getting a title fight

During the recent media day, Petr Yan shared his thoughts on Marlon Vera getting a title fight and explained how he’s waiting for his shot at the title. “I think Marlon Vera got a gift, got gifted this title shot because he lost to Cory Sandhagen,” Yan said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“Obviously it’s not for me to decide who is the title challenger, but I’m seriously in the mood to get back for the title race. Sean just picked contenders that he can beat because he doesn’t believe he can beat any other top contenders in the division.

And just to remind everyone how he got his title shot, he got gifted a decision against me”.

Petr Yan on who he wants next

“To be honest, I’m interested in rematches, in the fights that I lost or in the fights that I won, but was announced as the loser.

So I’m interested in Sean and Merab. Song is young and hungry opponent, for me it’s an opportunity first of all to prove to myself that I have the skills to win and get back in the title picture. I don’t want to look behind Song’s back. He’s a good opponent, but I’m willing to bring him back to school”.