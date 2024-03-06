Dricus Du Plessis lashes out at Israel Adesanya: “You don’t dictate when I fight”

© Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis was offered to feature in the historic UFC 300 event but declined the offer. Du Plessis wants his first title defence to be absolutely perfect; he was fit to fight on 13th April but chose not to because he can’t take a chance of showcasing an underwhelming performance.

Israel Adesanya kept mentioning how Dricus Du Plessis ducked the offer to fight him at UFC 300. Du Plessis wants Adesanya to know that he’s not the champion anymore, so he does not get to make the calls. Their fight could most probably take place in the second half of the year, as most of the UFC events are already booked.

Dricus Du Plessis on Israel Adesanya

In a recent interview with Cameron Saaiman, Dricus Du Plessis shared his thoughts on fighting Israel Adesanya and explained why he declined to fight at UFC 300. “With the conversations of [UFC] 300, that would’ve been a massive fight, me and ‘Izzy’,” Du Plessis said as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“It was on the table, 100 percent, but one thing people don’t realize is why would I go and start a camp once again injured if I am the champion? Taking risks is one thing, I have been taking risks, a lot, but why would I risk? I’m the champion now, and I can fight when I’m ready.

I think ‘Izzy’ misjudges himself as still being a champion and he’s not. You will fight when you get the opportunity. You don’t dictate when I fight”.

Dricus Du Plessis explains why he didn’t accept the offer to fight at UFC 300

“That’s what I tell people.

Why wouldn’t I want to fight? Do you know what the payday would look like? Do you know how the hype — that’s gonna go down in history as one of the biggest events ever, UFC 300. Of course, I want to be a part of that, but there’s one thing that matters to me more than fighting on a massive card like 300. That is being able to defend my title and doing it in a spectacular fashion".