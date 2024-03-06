Ilia Topuria's coach offers Alexander Volkanovksi a piece of advice: "Take it easy"

© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The new UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria doesn't have a name for his first title defence, he ambitiously called out Conor McGregor, but the chances are quite slim for that fight to happen this year. Ilia Topuria isn't strongly interested in giving Alexander Volkanovski an immediate rematch, but if the UFC asks him to entertain that next, he's more than ready.

Topuria's coach, Jorge Climent, believes Alexander Volkanvski should fight someone else next, regain some confidence and then fight Ilia Topuria for the rematch. Volkanovski spoke about taking a long break; he may come back in the ending phase of 2024.

Jorge Climent on Alexander Volkanovski

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Jorge Climent shared his take on Alexander Volkanovski's future steps. "I do believe that Volkanovski deserves a rematch for everything he's done in this sport, plus the short-notice fight he took," Climent said, as quoted and translated by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

"However, if I were his team or his friend, I'd tell him, 'Look, relax. Go get another fight to get back on your feet, go feel good again, win, and then we go after him.' That would be the smartest thing he could do. And again, if I were his friend, that's what I'd recommend him.

Of course Volkanovski deserves it, but I would find it unfair, he's coming off two defeats, and I don't see him recovered enough to go for the immediate rematch".

Jorge Climent on who Alexander Volkanovski should fight next

"That's why, if I were his friend, I'd tell him, 'Take it easy, go do another fight, get your confidence back up, and we'll do it again.'

I think Volkanovski and Holloway deserve it most, After that, it's pretty even among everyone else. I think those two are the ones that most deserve to fight for the title – Holloway and Volkanovski".