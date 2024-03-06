Robert Whittaker reflects on what went wrong against Dricus Du Plessis

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Robert Whittaker was a few steps away from getting an opportunity to reclaim his belt, but Dricus Du Plessis’s hunger, coupled with his skilful performance, snatched the opportunity away from Robert Whittaker. After a strong session of introspection, Robert Whittaker felt he lacked ‘determination and grit’.

Whittaker evidently looked hungrier in his recent fight against Paulo Costa, and that delivered striking results. Getting back on the winning page has significantly boosted Robert Whittaker’s chances of getting a title shot.

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis



Rob is a VERY good fighter in the MW division and the only man to beat him in the past 9 years before this fight was Israel Adesanya.



everyone doubted Dricus because of his gas tank but he destroyed Rob and finished him in the second round pic.twitter.com/tJ5GzScUOO — (@YT_SKYLO1) December 26, 2023

Robert Whittaker on the UFC middleweight belt

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Robert Whittaker explained what went wrong in his fight with Dricus Du Plessis.

“It is just about getting the belt back,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “The goal never changes. Not for personal reasons, anyway. The idea that Dricus has the belt, I can get two birds with one stone.

Sounds pretty good”.

Robert Whittaker on the corrections he could make against Dricus Du Plessis

“Everything, You saw my headspace moving into last fight. That was a hard fight and I was in there. I beat Costa just on hunger.

I beat him with just determination and grit. That’s what I feel I lacked most in the fight with Dricus. So, having that and the confidence of my past fight, and the confidence I can control my own headspace, everything’s different”.

Israel Adesanya’s return is marked as a major update in the middleweight division. He will most probably fight Dricus Du Plessis next, and it will be interesting to see if he can reclaim his position as the middleweight champion.

Robert Whittaker is perhaps 1-2 wins away from securing his spot as the middleweight title challenger. He could fight anyone from the top 5 next. Whittaker is open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev next; he recognizes the fame that will come along with the fight.