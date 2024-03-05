Aljamain Sterling believes Sean O’Malley will defend his belt against Marlon Vera

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sean O’Malley’s confidence is soaring high; he can foresee avenging his only career defeat this Saturday night in the rematch against Marlon Vera. However, on the other side of the coin, there are fans and MMA experts who think if Marlon Vera was successful once, then there’s no reason for him to not repeat history again.

The former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes Marlon Vera has a chance of winning, yet he’s leaning in favour of Sean O’Malley. All doubts will be cleared this Saturday night; fans might get to see a new bantamweight champion or a thrilling title defence.

Aljamain Sterling on Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera rematch

In a recent YouTube video, Aljamain Sterling shared his thoughts on Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 and tried to predict how the fight could turn out.

“O’Malley is the more skilled fighter, 100 percent,” Sterling said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “But I just think there’s the intangibles, like someone’s durability, their heart and the cardio aspect that people are overlooking.

I feel like ‘Chito’ has that. The only thing I’m concerned about is that I’m hearing through the grapevines (Vera) didn’t really have a great camp or a lot of guys to train with. I don’t know how true that is.

So with that said, I’m leaning toward O’Malley to get it done. I’m going to say, I don’t think he finishes him. By decision? Maybe split decision. I’m saying split decision”.

Aljamain Sterling on how the fight will play out

"I’m saying this is Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis or Rose Namajunas- Carla Esparza 2, I think if you’re ‘Chito,’ you fight this boring, bro. You can’t fight him aggressive and try to be exciting because he’s too good at what he does”.