Benoit Saint-Denis looks forward to getting a title fight

Benoit Saint-Denis is one significant win away from flipping his career around. Saint-Denis recognizes how crucial the Dustin Poirier fight is, this saturday will either make him or break him. All contenders have the aim of ruling the division; Saint-Denis also looks forward to getting a title fight.

He has a classic statement to express his future projection: ‘Nothing is impossible for a French guy’. If Benoit Saint-Denis beats Dustin Poirier, he will either fight Justin Gaethje next or get in the line with Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira to fight the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Benoit Saint-Denis on fighting Dustin Poirier

Recently on The MMA Hour, Benoit Saint-Denis expressed gratitude to fight Dustin Poirier and shared his thoughts on getting a title shot. “I was really happy,” Saint Denis said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“He’s a tough guy, a lot of tough guys in this division, in the top five. It is surprising to a lot of people that I’m facing him, but I think it’s one of the only weight classes where it’s surprising to face a top five opponent after five finishes in a row.

I’m really happy. He has a lot of experience. He’s a former interim champion, of course, so it’s really going to be a test match for me. It’s a big test to see if I’m ready for whatever is next behind Poirier”.

Benoit Saint-Denis on fighting for the title

“Of course, there is always a plan, you can plan as much as you want, but when you are starting to get kicked in the face or punched in the face, you never know if the plan is going to work.

We will see. But yeah, of course, there is always something to think about. My future as an MMA fighter is going to have a big step on the ninth of March and let’s see what it’s going to be. It’s a concept we have in France, ‘Nothing is impossible for a French guy,’So let’s see”.