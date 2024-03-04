Sean O’Malley reveals if he will fight Umar Nurmagomedov: “The toughest fight”

© Paul Rutherford/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants people to eliminate the false impression they have of him. O’Malley wants people to know that he does not avoid tough opponents and that he’s ready for any challenge thrown at him.

Sean O’Malley has mentioned the rising bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov on quite a few occasions. Recently, O’Malley admitted that he’s ready to fight Umar Nurmagoemdov in the future. Apart from being linked to Khabib, Sean O’Malley highlighted how tough of an opponent Umar Nurmagomedov is, and after combining all the strong factors, he believes it is worth fighting him.

Sean O’Malley on Umar Nurmagomedov

In a recent interview with ESPN, Sean O’Malley explained why he’s ready to fight Umar Nurmagomedov. “People think I’m avoiding tough fights,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“Umar is probably the toughest fight, and yeah, I’ve been bringing his name up – but it also has to make sense. Umar isn’t a star at all. There’s potential to be a star/star – superstar. I believe I’m a superstar.

I believe ‘Chito’ (Vera) is a star. I believe Umar is a potential superstar, literally because he has the last name Nurmagomedov. I’ve never watched the dude fight. I’ve watched some highlights. He’s very skilled.

He trains at a good gym.

Sean O’Malley on Umar Nurmagomedov being linked to Khabib

“His last name is Nurmagomedov. He’s Russian. He has potential because of that. I lied – I think I’ve watched him fight some dude where I think he kneed him in the lips, so I’ve watched him fight once.

I feel like just with the name and the skill of the UFC being able to promote certain people, and he comes from that gym – Khabib (Nurmagomedov), I think they train together; he’ll be in his corner. O’Malley – Irish … it’s there.

There’s something there. If he can become a star with that, that’s the fight I want, too. I don’t want just the easiest fight. I want the biggest fight”.