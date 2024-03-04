Sean O’Malley believes he ‘gifted’ Marlon Vera a title shot

© Paul Rutherford/Getty Images



The UFC bantamweight title clash is right around the corner; Sean O’Malley will be defending his bantamweight belt against Marlon Vera this Saturday night. Many fans and MMA experts believe that Marlon Vera wouldn’t have gotten a title shot if Sean O’Malley wasn’t the champion.

Marlon Vera is the only fighter who claimed a win against Sean O’Malley. This Saturday night, O’Malley looks forward to getting vengeance. Sean O’Malley wants Marlon Vera to know that he has been ‘gifted’ with the opportunity to fight for the title shot.

Sean O’Malley explains why Marlon Vera wouldn’t get a title shot

In a recent interview with ESPN, Sean O’Malley explained how Marlon Vera wouldn’t have gotten a title shot if he wasn’t the champion.

“Zero percent chance,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “There’s guys deserving. Cory, Merab [Dvalishvili]. You could argue those guys deserve a title fight over ‘Chito.’ I went out there and knocked out the greatest bantamweight of all time [Aljamain Sterling].

I said, hey, I want one thing. Let me have that ‘Chito’ rematch. I’ve never asked for it. Never really asked for anything. Let me have this ‘Chito’ fight. I thought, okay, we’ll meet again. I never went to bed at night thinking, ‘I have to fight ‘Chito’ again, If he can make it, get close enough to where I can offer him a title fight, just get close enough, beat Pedro, I’ll give you the rematch.

Everything’s just working out perfect”.

Sean O’Malley on Marlon Vera

“I think ‘Chito’s’ a cold-blooded killer, I don’t think it’s gonna phase him that he’s being gifted this title shot.

Do I think he knows that? Yeah. He knows he didn’t go out there — he didn’t even finish Pedro. I beat Pedro in two rounds. So, there’s no way he’s coming off this like, ‘I earned this title fight.’ He knows he’s getting this title fight because I’m champ.

As far as it affecting him, dude’s a killer. I don’t think that will mentally play any problems for him”.