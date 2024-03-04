Jairzinho Rozenstruik ready to fight anyone from the top 10 next: “July or August”

© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Jairzinho Rozenstruik claimed an explosive knockout win against Shamil Gaziev in the 4th round. Rozenstruik had been dominating the fight since the first round. He took his time, and as soon Shamil Gaziev showed weakness, Rozenstruik didn’t hold back at all; he unleashed his explosive side and sealed a knockout win.

Daniel Cormier "What, He can't see from the punches!?" ‼️ UFC Fight Night Referee calls the fight!!!Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Shamil Gaziev pic.twitter.com/wYx7omVfMX — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) March 3, 2024

Jairzinho Rozenstruik does not believe in calling out opponents, but he does have a few names in his mind for his next fight.

He is ready to fight Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, Serghei Spivac, and Tom Aspinall. Rozenstruik looks forward to making a return anywhere between July and August.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik on his next fight

During the post-fight press conference, Jairzinho Rozenstruik shared his thoughts on his next fight.

“When I’d like to fight next would be close to July or August,” Rozenstruik said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Who I want to fight? You know what it is. I never say a name because then when that person doesn’t have time to fight, then you’re stuck out of the game.

That’s why I never called someone out. There’s a couple of names I didn’t face yet. For example, Tai Tuivasa, Derrick (Lewis), Serghei Spivac, and someone else, Tom Aspinall. Name it. But I never call someone out because I don’t want to wait on their time.

I want to be in shape, come back. Who’s available? Let’s get in. ”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik reflects on the win against Shamil Gaziev

“The fight expected it the way I expected it to go, except I didn’t think it would take that long, but he had a big, strong head.

Eventually, we still got the job done. But it took longer than we thought (it would). … I noticed that in the third round I already kind of broke him. He was kind of giving up. He was late reacting to the jab. I was in there, sticking to the game plan.

I was setting traps. He didn’t really go for it. I noticed that”.