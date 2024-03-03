Mohammad Mokaev beat Alex Perez, wants the title shot next

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Muhammad Mokaev believes he has done enough to fight the UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja next. Mokaev claimed a successful unanimous decision win against Alex Perez. Apparently, Mohammad Mokaev wasn't feeling very well ahead of his fight; he had a sore throat and also vomited a few hours before entering the cage.

Mokaev showed up for the fight, and that was more important than the win to him; he updated his professional MMA record to 12-0. Mohammad Mokaev wants the title shot next, and it will be interesting to see if the UFC can grant his wish.

Mohammad Mokaev reflects on his health before entering the fight

During the post-fight press conference, Mohammad Mokaev spoke about the health issues he battled right before the fight and explained how he wants the title shot next.

"Last night, I had a sore throat," Mokaev said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "Then, in the morning I was throwing up. My team said, 'Listen, you've been through tougher things in life.' So I put my clothes on and went for a run.

I did some rounds this morning at 7 in the morning. I felt a little bit better, went to sleep and came to the arena. Of course, I wasn't myself. But for me, the main thing was to beat myself to turn up for the fight. Whatever. I know the UFC don't like the decision.

For me, I beat myself today. That was most important."

Mohammad Mokaev on getting a title shot

"It depends on the UFC, like I said, they don't like decisions. I don't like decisions, but I'm 23 years old. Who else apart from Jon Jones at this age have done six fights within two years? It'll be two years in this organization March 18 (that) I'll be in UFC.

I fight back-to-back. Of course I want to relax, rest, take a rest. But once I came to the UFC, I said, 'I just want to go to the title all the way.' "