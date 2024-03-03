Umar Nurmagomedov beats Bekzat Almakhan, wants Cory Sandhagen next: “I’m serious”

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Umar Nurmagomedov wants a real challenge for his next fight. He claimed a dominating win against Bekzat Almakhan and now eyes a fight with the 3rd ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen.

OH MY GOODNESS



BEKZAT ALMAKHAN JUST SAT DOWN UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV. #MMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/ZN2ZLJUoIP — MMA Frenzy (@mma_frenzy) March 2, 2024

They were scheduled to fight in August 2023 but the fight got canceled because Umar Nurmagomedov was forced to pull out because of a shoulder injury.

A lot of criticism was thrown at Umar Nurmagomedov for pulling out; he has been given the impression of withdrawing from a lot of fights but wants the world to know that he only pulled out twice in his career, not eight times.

It was because of genuine health concerns.

Umar Nurmagomedov on pulling out of his previous fights

During the post-fight interview, Umar Nurmagomedov spoke about pulling out from his scheduled fights and explained how he’s ready to fight Cory Sandhagen next.

“Everybody talks about my pullouts,” Nurmagomedov said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “In my life, I pulled out because of me, my health – two times. First time, I was sick. My face was very big, some stuff, and I didn’t sleep all night.

I was very sick. I didn’t remember something worse than that time in my life. I didn’t fight, but it was the fight with Sergey Morozov. Later, I fought with him. Second time because of me, my health, I pulled out because of my shoulder.

I injured my shoulder and I did surgery. I will fight with Cory Sandhagen again, I hope. It’s two times I pulled out because of me".

Umar Nurmagomedov on his next fight

“The way I’m talking, I can smash and I can finish Petr Yan.

I’m serious. When I talk about Cory Sandhagen, that I can finish him, I’m serious – not because I’m cocky or something like that. No, guys, I have very good team. Look at my team. We have three or four guys who are lightweight champions.

Who else’s team has that? Nobody. Next is Cory Sandhagen. He (wants to) fight me on International (Fight Week). If he don’t want to and somebody else, I don’t care. I really don’t care”.