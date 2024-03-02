Umar Nurmagomedov hopes to move up in rankings after facing Bekzat Almakhan

© Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The undefeated UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov will soon meet Bekzat Almakhan in the cage. Umar Nurmagomedov was out of the fight game for almost a year. He was supposed to fight Cory Sandhagen, but that fight failed to happen because Umar Nurmagomedov pulled out of the fight due to an injury.

It’s a crucial fight for both fighters; Umar Nurmagomedov wants a win to level him up to the top 10 rankings. A significant win could allow him to get a match with Cory Sandhagen again. In a recent interview, Cory Sandhagen confirmed that he’s ready to fight Umar Nurmagomedov, especially if it boosts his chances of getting a title fight.

Umar Nurmagomedov is currently ranked 13th in the bantamweight division. In less than a few hours, we will find out how greatly those numbers change.

Umar Nurmagomedov on levelling up in rankings

During a recent interview, Umar Nurmagomedov shared his thoughts on moving in rankings and also spoke about fighting Cory Sandhagen.

“I hope I will advance up in like, the top 10,” Nurmagomedov said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “All these guys talk about, ‘I’m 13, he’s 12, I don’t want to fight with him because he doesn’t deserve.’ I hope UFC is going to put me like No.

8 or 7. Because all these guys who are in this position, they are old guys who didn’t win their last couple fights. They don’t deserve. For example, Rob Font is No. 8 or No. 9. He lose like, a couple of fights. He has to go home.

Not go home, like, go away. Maybe top 15, but not top eight. He not deserve”.

Umar Nurmagomedov on fighting Cory Sandhagen

“If it’s going to be Cory Sandhagen next fight, I think it’s going to be contender fight I hope, I don’t want to look past my opponent. This Saturday I have to first win, and then we’re going to talk”.