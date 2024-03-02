Marlon Vera reflects on his fight with Jose Aldo: “The best mistake of my life”

© Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

The UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Vera has been through the highs and lows in his UFC journey. One loss can change someone as a person; the bitter taste of defeat can take one to places they have never been to before.

For Marlon Vera, it was the loss against Jose Aldo that welcomed one of the darkest phases in his life. Marlon Vera was one round away from claiming a win. He had dominating moments in the fight, but he couldn’t give his all in the last round and that cost him the match.

After 3 rounds of action, Jose Aldo won the fight via unanimous decision. Marlon Vera was initially depressed, but then he turned the turmoil into triumph by analyzing what really went wrong and by not making the same mistakes again.

On a brighter note, his hard work and persistent efforts paid off, as he is one step away from becoming the new bantamweight champion of the world.

Marlon Vera on the Jose Aldo fight

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Marlon Vera reflected on his loss against Jose Aldo and explained how it was the best mistake of his career.

“That loss hurt me so much because watching on TV is something, but being in there, like the first round, I was calculating, I was trying to figure out his speed, I was trying to see his body shots,” Vera said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Second round, I’m 100 percent sure I won that round, and leaving the second round, at the end of the second round, he was so tired and so overwhelmed.

I can feel his energy. He was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to lose again, man. I’m done,’ and I got so cocky and arrogant, and I made a childish mistake on just rushing around the cage and throwing a haymaker for no reason.

I don’t even fight like that. That cost me the fight”.

Marlon Vera explains why it was the best loss of his career

“Losing like that really hurt. I went to a dark place. I was hard on myself. It was depressing … That was 1,001 percent on me.

I made the biggest mistake of my life, but it was also the best mistake of my life because it taught me so much in the long run. That’s why you saw my career the way it turned because I was like, you have to be cautious of everything at all times. It just taught me so many things”.