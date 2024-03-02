Henry Cejudo explains why Brandon Moreno should fight him next

© Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Henry Cejudo has postponed retirement plans because he was disappointed with his recent performance against Merab Dvalishvili. Putting a full stop to his glorious career after facing such a defeat didn’t make any sense to him.

Henry Cejudo looks forward to fighting the former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno next. Cejudo believes it’s an ideal matchup because he was called out by him before, and it would be easier for Moreno to fight at bantamweight because he struggles quite a lot to cut down to flyweight.

It will be very interesting to see if the UFC matchmakers can make this fight happen. Both fighters are interested in showing up for UFC Mexico. Brandon Moreno was tired of competing against the same opponents; by facing Henry Cejudo, he will get to fulfil his urge to fight a different opponent.

Henry Cejudo on Brandon Moreno calling him out

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Henry Cejudo explained how he’s ready to fight Brandon Moreno at bantamweight. “This was Brandon’s idea – I’m just accepting his challenge,” Cejudo said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“Once I lost to Aljamain Sterling, he says, ‘Henry, don’t retire yet. - the belts, - everything, this isn’t about that, let’s me and you fight.’ And after this fight, just like, ‘All right man.’ I was contemplating retirement, but I just couldn’t – once I watched the fight, I knew the errors, I knew everything pretty much that happened, you know?”.

Henry Cejudo on fighting Brandon Moreno at bantamweight

“That’s the stupidest - ever, I know Brandon. The dude struggles to make 125 pounds. He’s too - big. It’s time for him to move up. I’m short.

It sucks to make 125 pounds. This is the same reason why I went up (to bantamweight). I think he’ll become more successful, and I personally think he’ll feel better”.