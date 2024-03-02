Khabib Nurmagomedov can’t understand why UFC booked Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

© Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was hoping to see Islam Makhachev defending his belt against Justin Gaethje, which is why he is having a difficult digesting Max Holloway being bought into the scenario.

Gaethje will be defending his ‘BMF’ belt against Max Holloway at the historic UFC 300 event on 13th April. Interestingly, Khabib was considered to feature for the UFC 300 event but it didn’t even take him a second to decline the offer because he is done with fighting and will not change his decision.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his thoughts on Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway. He also shed some light on being approached for UFC 300.

“All respect for Max Holloway, but I don’t know, and I don’t understand why UFC make this fight,” Nurmagomedov said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, it makes no sense in my opinion.

My opinion, Holloway is supposed to fight with [Ilia] Topuria next, maybe September. Justin Gaethje is supposed to fight with Islam in May or June, and Tsarukyan vs. Oliveira, they fight in April. Whoever wins that is supposed to fight the winner of Islam vs.

Justin Gaethje, at the end of the year in Abu Dhabi. I think this makes more sense”.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on fighting at UFC 300

“I know they connected with Ali, but I told Ali last maybe one year (ago), I said, ‘It doesn’t matter who calls you, but never call me about a fight,” Nurmagomedov said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com”.

We have a deal: Directly with me, nobody connects. But I know with Ali, he connected with some people from UFC. But I told (everyone) already once, and I told a lot of times for all these people that try to bring me back: I decided this in October 2020. It was my last fight, and I will never change this”.