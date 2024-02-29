Kamaru Usman wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev for a 5-round rematch

© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

The former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman did everything right in the rematch against Leon Edwards, but one left kick landed by Edwards absolutely flipped his career around.

Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2



One of the craziest moments in MMA history. Usman was dominating the fight and Leon looked like he was fading. But in spite of that, Leon stayed patient and landed a head kick that finished Usman and shocked the world pic.twitter.com/bWw5zaUwnJ — PantojaGOAT (@Pantoja_GOAT) December 4, 2023

Little did he know that he would be strangled to a daunting three-match losing streak.

Usman recently made a jump to the middleweight division; this may turn out to be a long-term move. The outcome of the potential title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will play a deciding role for Kamaru Usman.

Since Usman is a close friend of Adesanya, it may almost be impossible for them to compete against each other. However, there is a fight in the middleweight division that sparks an interest in Usman, and that is the Khamzat Chimaev rematch.

Usman wants a 5-round rematch against Khamzat Chimaev because 3 rounds were not enough for him to showcase his best performance.

Kamaru Usman on fighting Chimaev and continuing to fight at middleweight

Recently on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast, Kamaru Usman shared his thoughts on fighting Khamzat Chimaev and fighting at middleweight.

“If they do Adesanya and (champion Dricus) Du Plessis, it makes sense. Yes, obviously the outcome of that would kind of play a factor in my decision,” Usman said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Who wouldn’t want to see (that fight)? Chimaev, he wants to be a championship fighter.

He wants to be a championship-level fighter, why not do a rematch of that for five rounds? Everybody wanted that. Everybody wanted to see that. But it is what it is. There’s a lot of different factors that have to take place here with the championship fight”.

Kamaru Usman on fighting at 170 pounds

“Also, I’m not opposed to going back down to welterweight and taking that strap, I’m a fight away from that, so we’ll see what happens in the title picture.

Right now, I’m just chilling and seeing what’s going on, letting my body heal”.