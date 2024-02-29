Mohammad Mokaev believes he should be next to fight Alexandre Pantoja

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The undefeated rising UFC contender Mohammad Mokaev is one significant win away from fulfilling his goal of securing a title shot. That fight is already on his mental radar; Mokaev knows exactly what he needs to do next to capture Alexandre Pantoja’s attention.

Since most of the flyweight contenders already have a losing record against Pantoja, it would be fair to assume that Mohammad Mokaev could soon be next. Alexandre Pantoja made it very clear that he is ready to fight anyone from the flyweight division.

It’s going to be a tough battle between Brandon Rovyal and the other top contenders. Brandon Rovyal is thirsty for a rematch with Alexandre Pantoja; within a few weeks, we will find out what the matchmakers finalize.

Mohammad Mokaev is set to fight Alex Perez this Saturday night. A significant win could flip his career around.

Mohammad Mokaev on the top contenders

During the recent media day, Mohammad Mokaev explained why he thinks he could be next for the title shot.

“Brandon Royval, I think he has (a torn) ACL,” Mokaev said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Brandon Moreno is 0-3 against Pantoja. (Brandon) Royval is 0-2 against Pantoja. (Manel) Kape is probably going to have one more fight because he didn’t make weight last time.

(Amir) Albazi is injured. Kai Kara-France has a concussion because when I asked to fight him, Mick (Maynard) said he’s got a concussion, and he won’t be able to fight".

Mohammad Mokaev explains what it would take to fight Pantoja

“Now, I’m the only challenger, but I have to beat Alex Perez in an impressive way.

That’s 10 weeks from March 2, I already counted,I’m ready. Like I said, I have big experience in amateur career, so I can fight every weekend”.