Israel Adesanya ready to give Sean Strickland a rematch

Israel Adesanya is laser-focused on fighting Dricus Du Plessis and reclaiming his middleweight belt. Adesanya is aware about the possibility of fighting Sean Strickland for a rematch and is more than ready to make it happen.

Instead of making excuses about the loss, Israel Adesanya accepted where he fell short and now looks forward to a better comeback. Since most of the upcoming UFC events are booked it would be fair to assume that Israel Adesanya will show up in the second half of the year.

Israel Adesanya on fighting Sean Strickland

Recently on the podcast This Past Weekend, Israel Adesanya explained how he wil easily get vengeance against Sean Strickland in a potential rematch. “This took me six years to accomplish,” Adesanya said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“With Strickland, it won’t take me that long. Let me just get through DDP (Du Plessis) first. Let me handle – I look to the next fight. I look ahead, like a little peek at the future. But I don’t try and focus on it.

I just know the Strickland fight will come back around. I’m in a good place now health-wise, mentally, and I know exactly what happened in that fight that just wasn’t for me. He’s a great fighter. He’s also a good champion.

What a reign. I mean, he did what he did. He did what he did".

Israel Adesanya reflects on the loss

"Look, even the way he beat me, it was spectacular. It was his moment. That was his night, he just fought the perfect fight no matter what.

I made no excuses. I gave it to him. But again, like I say, I’m a patient *. I take my time. I reassess and, yeah, I go for what I want”.