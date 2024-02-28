Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones postponing his retirement plans

© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Jon Jones was initially hoping to leave UFC and the sport of MMA after fighting Stipe Miocic, but after realizing the overwhelming support he was receiving from his fans coupled with the buzz of fighting, rekindled the urge to compete for a longer time.

Since Jon Jones will fight for a longer time, it would be fair to assume that he will fight Tom Aspinall in the near future. Daniel Cormier looks forward to seeing Jon Jones' extended stay in the UFC. Cormier believes Jon Jones has what it takes to fight for a few more years.

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones postponing retirement plans

In a recent YouTube video, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Jon Jones and his potential fights. “Initially he said that the Stipe fight would be it. I thought, and so many others, that we need to see him fight against Tom Aspinall,” Cormier said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“He now seems open to that. Now it does not seem like the Stipe fight will be the end of the career. I believe that Jon Jones still has a lot to offer for the UFC. I believe that Jon Jones, at his age now ... can fight for another few years.

I believe that there are some big fights out there for him.

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones willing to fight Francis Ngannou

“He also recognizes that there is not a fight bigger than the Francis Ngannou fight. That’s why he is talking to him.

That’s why he is still hoping for that. I don’t know if that happens, because not only do I not know because Francis is in the PFL, but I don’t know if Francis is going to fight MMA again. So I think it might be time for all of us to let go of the idea that we are at some point going to get Jon Jones vs.

Francis Ngannou. But what we should celebrate is that Jon Jones seems to be ready to fight past just Stipe Miocic”.