Dan Hooker ready to fight Rafael Fiziev: “I have my eyes on June”

Dan Hooker is ready to make his first appearance of the year; he wants to challenge himself against an opponent that hasn’t been called out by many. According to Dan Hooker, that opponent is Rafael Fiziev. A last-minute arm injury forced Dan Hooker to withdraw from his scheduled fight with Bobby Green in December.

On a brighter note, Dan Hooker is feeling better now and is eyeing a return in June. Apart from Rafael Fiziev, Dan Hooker believes Renato Moicano is an ideal opponent for his next fight.

Dan Hooker on fighting Rafael Fiziev

In a recent interview with SkySportsNZ, Dan Hooker spoke about his plans for the year and explained why he’s interested in fighting Rafael Fiziev and Renato Moicano.

“I have my eyes on June, the June International Fight Week. … It’s good to have, especially at this stage of your career, a good amount of time like that off,” Hooker said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“It’s definitely slowed me down, but it’s like a forced holiday, so I’m just excited. There’s still big fights in the lightweight division between now and then. I feel like the division will move and, as always, you take the best guy you can possibly get your hands on come June.

Anyone wants to have a fight? I’m in. I look at the rankings and I go, ‘Who does no one want to fight?’ I think Fiziev, I don’t think anyone wants to fight Fiziev. So who’s probably dumb enough to put their hand up for that fight? The guy over here, (me)".

Dan Hooker on fighting Renato Moicano

"But there’s a lot of exciting fights. Moicano is coming off a big win. I think I can get that fight in a heartbeat, and I’ll be happy with that Moicano fight. It’s an exciting fight. He’s definitely won me over as a fan with these last couple of post-fight interviews”.