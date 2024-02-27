Israel Adesanya reveals that he was offered to fight Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 300

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya realized that a break would allow him to heal and recover from the injuries he got by fighting frequently. Adesanya recently revealed that he was offered to fight Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 300, but Du Plessis turned the offer down because he does not feel he’s ready to make a return.

Dricus Du Plessis was always more interested in making his first title defense against Israel Adesanya in UFC Africa. Israel Adesanya is one successful appearance away from reclaiming his middleweight belt.

Israel Adesanya on fighting Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 300

Recently on Theo Von’s podcast, Israel Adesanya explained why the fight with Dricus Du Plessis failed to happen at UFC 300.

“There’s some things that were meant to happen,” Adesanya said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “They summoned me, I’m sure this is out there now … but they summoned me for [UFC] 300 and I was like ‘yep, let’s roll.’ But their side didn’t want it.

They didn’t want it. They just fought [Sean] Strickland so maybe he had a little bit of niggly injuries and stuff but we’ve all got niggles and what not”.

Israel Adesanya on fighting with injuries

“I’ve fought injured for the last how many fights, that’s why I took time off just to let my body heal, It has healed and I’m sure there will be more injuries, it just happens through training.

Like what we do for work, it’s constantly something”. Israel Adesanya’s coach disclosed that Adesanya is soon going to make a return; they are waiting to receive an offer. The next middleweight title challenger will most likely be Israel Adesanya, but if, for any reason, Adesanya does not make it. The next option would be either Sean Strickland or a contender from the top 5.