Aljamain Sterling reacts to Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega: “I could exploit that”

© Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The former UFC bantamweight champion and new featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling closely watched the rematch between Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega. It was an engaging match that could go either way, but Brian Ortega seemed to be more hungry to claim a win.

His hunger and perseverance allowed him to catch Yair Rodriguez in a beautiful arm triangle position, which in no time led to a glorious submission victory. Aljamain Sterling could spot the gaps in their performance; he believes he can outplay their wrestling abilities.

Sterling will make his featherweight appearance at UFC 300 against Kalvin Kattar; each win will progressively get him to the top. It will be interesting to see if he can achieve the milestone of becoming the featherweight champion.

Sterling could end up fighting Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez or Alexander Volkanovski. It all depends on how well he performs against Kalvin Kattar.

Aljamain Sterling on Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega

In a recent YouTube video, Aljamain Sterling shared his thoughts on Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega’s recent performance.

“It’s funny because I never looked at these guys as opponents,” Sterling said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I definitely look at the wrestling aspect. I could exploit that. They’re both tough.

They’re durable. You can hit them, but they’re not going to go down. You’ve got to be smart. You’ve got to mix it up. Even if you get a takedown, they’re going to be looking to get back up – Ortega throwing up submissions off of his back, Yair throwing up submissions and punches off of his back”.

Aljamain Sterling on Brian Ortega

“People were telling me this is a good fight for me. I’m like, ‘I think so.’ But we also don’t know how much better he’s gotten with the downtime, and I think we finally got to see that”.