Kevin Lee was hoping to fight Tony Ferguson instead of Rinat Fakhretdinov

Kevin Lee’s comeback to the UFC wasn’t the best; he faced a 55 seconds 1st round knockout loss against Rinat Fakhretdinov. He announced retirement after that, but after he gave himself some time to introspect, he realized that he wasn’t done yet.

As a result, he came out of retirement and will soon approach the UFC for a new contract. Kevin Lee wanted to fight Tony Ferguson for the rematch because of the history they have. Both fighters are strangled to a losing streak.

Many factors make Kevin Lee vs Tony Ferguson 2 a hit match up. It will be interesting to see if the UFC can make it happen in the near future. Tony Ferguson has no plans to retire; he is ready to give his all and fight until he’s given 100%.

Kevin Lee on fighting Tony Ferguson instead of Rinat Fakhretdinov

“That should have been the fight instead of the Renat fight,” Lee said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I just was unable to go down to ’55 at the time because my knee was in such bad shape I couldn’t work out the way I used to to be able to lose the weight.

But that should have been the fight that I came back to. Yeah, that fight still interests me. That would be a good fight".

Kevin Lee on his next fight

“There’s no doubt. I haven’t even started talking about my contract yet, that was going to be something for March.

Right now, we’re at the end of February so, in a few weeks we’ll start talking contracts. Honestly, I don’t know, and I wish I could give you all a little more clarity on it, but it’s kind of unclear to me.

Right now, I’m just focused on getting in shape. That’s the No. 1 is making sure my knee is healthy”.