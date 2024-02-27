Paulo Costa believes Khamzat Chimaev is running away from him: “Stop running”

© Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Paulo Costa’s comeback after the long layoff wasn’t the best, but the middleweight contender kept his chin up and is focused on future fights. Prior to facing the loss against Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa showed no interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev because he thought it would be a downgrade for him.

But now that Costa has faced a loss, he’s ready to fight Khamzat Chimaev. Paulo Costa believes Khamzat Chimaev is afraid of fighting him and that he picks easy fights. Paulo Costa is also interested in fighting Kamaru Usman if Usman officially moves up to the middleweight division.

Paulo Costa on Khamzat Chimaev

Recently on The Submission Radio, Paulo Costa shared his thoughts on fighting Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman. “He needs to stop running,” Costa said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“He needs to have balls to face me. For a long time, long time, this guy just avoids these fights. He has no balls. If the guy’s not pushing him, he has no balls to fight him. He wants to fight easy fights, he doesn’t want to fight guys like me or [Robert] Whittaker or somebody else like that.

He wants to fight guys with no wrestling, no jiu-jitsu game, no grappling, something like that. No balls. It’s possible in the near future, If I had won, I would not want to fight him, but right now it makes sense because I lost”.

Paulo Costa on fighting Kamaru Usman

“I think he’s coming from a loss as well, I came from a loss, me and him need to put a win in the records. I think he already did everything that he showed to do at welterweight, so I think it’s time.

He’s not so young as well, I think he’s 37, 36, I don’t know, somewhere around that. I think it’s time for him to move to middleweight”.