Henry Cejudo reveals who he wants next: “You going to sign that contract?”

Henry Cejudo has pushed the brakes on retirement after facing a tough loss against Merab Dvalishvili because he wants a better ending to his glorious career. So, Cejudo has decided to hang around for a little longer. He came up with a call out that no one would have expected; Henry Cejudo is aiming to fight the former UFC flyweight contender Brandon Moreno at UFC 306, which is scheduled to take place on 14th September.

That can turn out to be one of the most interesting fights of the year; both fighters are currently on a 2 match losing streak and are former champions. It will be interesting to see if it happens at bantamweight or flyweight.

Henry Cejudo on fighting Brandon Moreno

In a recent YouTube video, Henry Cejudo explained why he wants to fight Brandon Moreno.' “What fight would be better than ‘Triple C’ vs. Brandon Moreno, the Mexican-American vs.

the true Mexican, and they come together, and they do a five-round showdown – at The Sphere, in Las Vegas, for Mexican Independence Day?” Cejudo said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I like it. I think if there’s any way we should settle it, enough talking, enough cringing, enough antics, and enough all of that.

The only way to get it on, Brandon Moreno, is I accept your challenge. Let’s do it: Mexican Independence Day. What you got? You going to sign that contract? Are you a Mexican, or a Mexican’t?”.

Henry Cejudo is waiting for it to happen

“I think the storyline is there.

I think the history is there,I think you have two former champions that have lost, and that are now coming together to pull one of the greatest showdowns in UFC history. I’m just waiting for the call”.