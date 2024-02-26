Ilia Topuria wants to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The new UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, is very ambitious about the future; after dethroning Alexander Volkanovski, he called out Conor McGregor and, prior to the fight, made it crystal clear that he won’t be defending his belt against any of the top featherweight contenders.

Recently, Ilia Topuria revealed his dream rival, and it is none other than the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor, Islam, Khabib, Mayweather, Muhammad Ali, Messi… Who else do you want to fight rather than the only undefeated fighter in your division? @Topuriailia https://t.co/xzUE8gRiZm — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) February 26, 2024

Topuria is inclined to fight him because of his undefeated record.

Ilia Topuria is now known for his other-worldly self-belief; he believes he has what it takes to beat Khabib. After seeing Topuria expressing his raw emotions, Movsar Evloev reacted. While Topuria does not abandon fighting Evloev, he complains that Evloev doesn’t have a high knockout rate and would be interested in fighting him if he finishes someone.

Alexander Volkanovski is also hungry for revenge; the matchmakers are going to have a tough time deciding Ilia Topuria’s first title defence.

Ilia Topuria on fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov

In a recent interview, Ilia Topuria revealed his dream rival.

“I would be happy to enter the Octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has an undefeated record at 29-0, and he has an attractive record for me, then also history he is a worthy and honourable champion for me. 100% (Topuria replied when asked if he can beat Khabib Nurmagomedov)”.

Movsar Evloev on Ilia Topuria

“Conor, Islam, Khabib, Mayweather, Muhammad Ali, Messi… Who else do you want to fight rather than the only undefeated fighter in your division? @Topuriailia”. Movsar Evloev‘s undefeated record makes him a strong consideration for the next title fight.

If he does not get a direct title shot, he could face Alexander Volkanovski or Brian Ortega. If Sean O’Malley claims a massive win against Marlon Vera, he could be next to face Topuria because he keeps mentioning his name.