Yair Rodriguez reflects on the bitter loss: “I can’t say much right now”

Yair Rodriguez faced a tough loss against Brian Ortega, but instead of frowning and diving into the negatives, he chose to be grateful and hungry for the next opportunity. With the recent submission win, Brian Ortega will propel seamlessly in the competitive division and may end up fighting anyone from the top 5.

The new UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, made it very clear that he won’t defend his belt against any top contenders from the division, which includes Brian Ortega.

Yair Rodriguez Instagram post

In a recent Instagram post, Yair Rodriguez said the following, reflecting on his loss against Brian Ortega.

“Things didn’t go our favor yesterday,” Rodriguez said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I can only thank God that I was able to leave without any serious injuries or wounds. Thank you to all my team for standing by me despite all the ups and downs and all of you guys who always support me win or lose a fight.

I leave with that and all the love and support that the Mexican public always gives me every time I fight here. I’m still strong and moving forward. I can’t say much right now, the only thing that’s left, is to accept what’s going to come and keep fighting for a better future.

Thank you, Mexico. I love you all”. This was perhaps the perfect redemption Brian Ortega was looking for; he mentioned fighting in Spain but didn’t specify who exactly. There are many ways to capture the Topuria’s attention; Ortega could end up fighting the undefeated prospect Movsar Evloev or could get a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski.

On the flip side, Yair Rodriguez is a few wins away from getting back in the race to the top. He could fight anyone from the top 10.