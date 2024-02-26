Daniel Zellhuber calls out Paddy Pimblett: “Sept 17”

© Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The rising UFC lightweight contender Daniel Zellhuber claimed a dominating win against Francisco Prado yesterday. Zellhuber wants to share the cage with Paddy Pimblett; during the post-fight interview, he called out Paddy Pimblett to fight on 17th September.

Zellhiber believes Paddy is the perfect matchup for him and can foresee securing an explosive knockout win against him. Paddy Pimblett’s win against Tony Ferguson will allow him to face other well-known opponents from the division.

Many fighters call out Paddy Pimblett; it will be interesting to see who he ends up fighting next.

Daniel Zelluhuber on fighting Paddy Pimblett

During the post-fight press conference, Daniel Zelluhiber shared his thoughts on fighting Paddy Pimblett.

“I definitely want to fight in the sphere on Sept. 17 – I even said that to Dana White in the octagon,” Zellhuber said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I asked for Paddy ‘The Baddy’ for Sept.

17. I’m tired of watching him beat old Mexicans, so it’s time for him to step in and fight the new generation of Mexicans, and I’m here. I’m young. I just need time to heal some injuries I had before this fight.

and I feel I’m going to be ready Sept. 17. Paddy needs to drop 500 pounds, so he’s going to be ready for Sept. 17. If he’s down, I’m down.

Daniel Zellhuber explains how he will beat Paddy Pimblett

“Oh, (I’ll) * knock him out in the first one, with the way that he fights, I just feel it’s a perfect matchup for me.

I’m not disrespecting him. I don’t want to be misunderstood – I respect him a lot as a fighter. What he’s doing in the sport is great. But I want my part in this game. I know that having a win over a name like him, it’s going to be great for my career, so I’m just ready for the heat. I want all that *”.