Michael Chandler believes Alexander Volkanovski should take a long break

Alexander Volkanovki’s back-to-back knockout losses have disheartened many fans worldwide. He served his role as a last minute opponent replacement for the Islam Makhachev rematch on 10 days short notice. Volkanovski didn’t have to take such a step, but he still did.

His decision showcased bravery, but to his disappointment, he suffered a brutal knockout loss. Within a few weeks after the Makhachev rematch, Alexander Volkanovski announced his next fight with Ilia Topuria. Volkanovksi broke down during a press conference and explained how depressing the phase of inactivity is for him.

However, fans and MMA experts want to see him take a break. Michael Chandler is among the many people who think Volkanovski is overdoing and operating on burnt wheels.

Michael Chandler on Alexander Volkanovski

Recently on The MMA Hour, Michael Chandler explained why Alexander Volkanovski should retire.

“Man, I never want to strengthen the narrative of someone maybe making a bad decision, but it would maybe lend itself to that, right?” Chandler said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I mean, Volk coming out, taking that fight on short notice, and then fighting — what? — three and a half, four months after, which means you’re back into a training camp, back sparring, taking blows to the head again, just month and a half, two months later.

It’s not the right recipe, so to speak. Almost pretty much the exact opposite of what I’ve done. And this is why you can look at that and you can say, ‘Man, Volk might have had a different outcome that night had he not gone right back into a training camp.’

Michael Chandler on the impact of over-training

“It is a real thing.

Your brain can shut off, your body can shut off, and it is a there is a diminishing effect when it comes to being able to take punches. And yeah, I don’t want to say that was why it happened, but I want to see the best for Volk.

I would like to see him sit down a little bit, enjoy some time with his family, still stay involved but don’t take any punches to the head, man, because we need him in the sport for a little while longer”.