Brandon Rovyal got vengeance against Brandon Moreno, wants Alexandre Pantoja next

The flyweight battle between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Rovyal was nothing less than explosive. Both fighters secured dominating moments, but after 5 rounds of action, the judges declared Brandon Rovyal the winner by split-decision.

The crowd was electrifying; the fighters delivered a popcorn-friendly show. Brandon Rovyal was knocked out in his previous encounter with Moreno; this performance allowed him to avenge the bitter loss. Rovyal's initial reaction displayed disappointment.

It took him a few seconds to comprehend that he had won the fight. Perhaps he was disappointed to find out that it was a ‘split-decision’.

Got the win on short notice @BrandonRoyval wins the #UFCMexico main event by split decision! pic.twitter.com/wsYdXGxBZN — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2024

After claiming the win, Brandon Rovyal called out the UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, who was in attendance. Rovyal suggested a rematch. It will be very interesting to see if UFC grants Rovyal’s wish.

Since Rovyal and Moreno’s rivalry score is stuck at 1-1 it would be fair to assume that the trilogy could take place in the near future.

Brandon Rovyal’s octagon interview

“I’m a * gangster,” Royval said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“I’m the realest one in this * flyweight division. Everybody wants to grab me all day. Speaking of grabbing, I hear Pantoja’s in the building, let’s run that * back”. Brandon Moreno’s desire to fight for the belt will remain a desire for a while, as he has strangled himself to a two-match losing streak.

Moreno wanted to compete against fresh new opponents from the division; chances are high for him to face contenders a little down the order. But on a brighter note, he will get to fight someone he hasn’t fought. Amir Albazi, Kara Kai-France and Matheus Nicolau are some of the contenders who could potentially end up fighting either Brandon Rovyal or Brandon Moreno. They will most likely return during the second half of the year.