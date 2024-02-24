Sean O’Malley ready to fight Merab Dvalishvili after facing Marlon Vera

© Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

Sean O’Malley has planned his 2nd title defense well in advance. Initially, he was looking forward to facing Ilia Topuria but has now chosen to fight Merab Dvalishvili if he successfully defends his belt against Marlon Vera on 9th March.

Interestingly, Sean O’Malley believes he will claim a knockout win against Merab Dvalishvili. O’Malley requests Dvalisvhili to be there as the backup fighter in case Marlon Vera pulls out.

Sean O’Malley on fighting Merab Dvalishvili

In a recent YouTube video, Sean O’Malley explained why he wants to defend his belt against Merab Dvalishvili.

“Let me start with this: initially I was calling for Ilia,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I wanted the Ilia fight. I wanted that fight. It excites me, but I also thought the fans would get excited about it.

But I got a lot of pushback saying, ‘You’re ducking Merab! Merab is next!’. So Merab’s next. Let’s do Merab. I’m telling you guys, I knock Merab out, I rewatched Henry vs. Aljo after I was there and I told you guys, I’m knocking Aljo out.

All you guys said, ‘No way. You’re not knocking Aljo out! He’s going to take you down and kill you!’. Here we go again. Obviously, I’ve got to get through Chito, but I’m telling you guys, when I fight Merab, I’m knocking that dude out.

He’s sloppy. I’m accurate. I’m too fast. I’m too sharp. I’m telling you boys. I put Merab’s lights out, worse than Aljo. Aljo, little TKO. Merab, I’m putting to sleep. Turning his nose straight”.

Sean O’Malley on fighting Ilia Topuria

“The Ilia fight can happen some day, he keeps doing his thing, I keep doing my thing, that’s a big fight some day. I just want to fight for the people. I want to make the biggest fights possible”.