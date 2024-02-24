Henry Cejudo opens up about his retirement plans: "I cannot go out like that"

© Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Henry Cejudo faced a tough unanimous decision loss against Merab Dvalishvili. During the pre-fight press conference, Henry Cejudo made it quite clear that a loss would lead to immediate retirement, but now Cejudo wants the world to know that he's changing his decision and isn't retiring.

He changed his decision because he was not satisfied with the recent performance. As for now, Cejudo will postpone ending his glorious career. Fans and MMA experts find it quite shocking to see Henry Cejudo reversing his decision.

It will be very interesting to see who he ends up facing next.

Henry Cejudo on retirement plans

In a recent YouTube video, Henry Cejudo revealed that he hasn't retired yet. "If I could change everything, I probably would never come back, but now that I'm back, I got to * where I sleep," Cejudo said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

"For that reason, I cannot go out like that. So I'm here today ladies and gentlemen, taking my word back as a man, confronting you guys, you the people, you my fans, you my family, you my friends, you the haters, that I just cannot go out like this.

Guys, to say the least, it is far from over with the 'Triple C.' "

Henry Cejudo on his 2-match losing streak

"Saturday night, was it all or nothing for me? Yeah, and I meant it – or did I really? Have I truly been a hypocrite to myself? The last time I lost two times in a row, I lost to Demetrious Johnson and I lost to Joseph Benavidez.

I went down and I created one of the biggest rampages in UFC history. Avenging my loss to Demetrious Johnson, beating T.J. Dillashaw on EPO. Taking out No. 1 contender Marlon Moraes and knocking the brakes, knocking the teeth out of Dominick Cruz".