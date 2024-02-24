Khamzat Chimaev sheds some light on his next fight: “In the summer, we’ll be back”

© James Gilbert / Getty Images

The explosive UFC welterweight/middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is hoping to make his first appearance of the year in the UFC Saudi Arabia event, which is expected to take place on 22nd June. Interestingly, Chimaev was approached to feature at UFC 300 against Leon Edwards but he turned the offer down.

Chimaev didn’t accept the offer because he has to fast in the holy month of Ramadan and it would have been difficult for him to cut down to 170 pounds in such a short span of time. Khamzat Chimaev has a simple motive; he is here to “smesh” everybody.

The division, time and location do not matter. He last fought against Kamaru Usman and claimed a dominating majority decision win; he hid his explosive side and showcased more of his technical grappling skills.

Khamzat Chimaev on his next fight

In a recent interview with FCR MMA, Khamzat Chimaev shared his thoughts on his next fight.

“In the summer, I think – in the summer, we’ll be back,” Chimaev said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usa.today.com. “I want to fight in Saudi Arabia, but I don’t think anybody wants to fight me there.

We’ll see what’s going to happen, so (I’m) just waiting for something. They wanted me to fight at (UFC) 300, but I said it’s too short time for (170 pounds), I need a bit of time. (The Edwards fight) wasn’t 100 percent sure, but my manager said maybe, maybe not.

My brother said to me, ‘Not in Ramadan.’ After Ramadan, we’ll take some time, camp and then we’ll fight anyone”. Khamzat Chimaev could fight anyone next; since he was considered to be the next title challenger over Belal Muhammad, it would be fair to assume that he will fight Leon Edwards in the near future.