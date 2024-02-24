Tony Ferguson breaks silence on retirement pressure

© Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Tony Ferguson has one simple message for all fans and critics who have been pleading for him to retire. The message is: "I'm going to fight until the wheels fall off". The dark thoughts of quitting did enter Ferguson's mind after he faced his 6th consecutive defeat against Paddy Pimblett but the urge to rise was stronger than the comfort of quitting.

Tony Ferguson has no plans to retire; he looks forward to competing in a lot more matches. It will be very interesting to see who he ends up fighting next.

Tony Ferguson on retirement

Recently on the JAXXON PODCAST, Tony Ferguson shed some light on retirement plans and explained how he ended up training with David Goggins.

"I'm already a Hall of Famer, man," Ferguson said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "They already * know it, and you know what? I'm not retiring. Anytime I get hurt, I come back with a * vengeance because, like I said, you need a slap in that face in order to do it because the only person that's going to do it is ourselves.

Nobody is going to tell us what the * to do. I'm going to fight until the wheels fall off. * retiring."

Tony Ferguson on David Goggins approaching him

"He sent me a message through my agent, who sent it to me, and we just kept in contact, he sent me another one once in a while.

Then he finally reached out to me and he was like, 'Tony, I want to help you.' I was like, 'Yeah, where you at?' I thought he was on the East Coast, 'No, I'm in Vegas. I have a compound out here.' And every morning, every night, he would text me and check in on me.

Like, he was just a guardian, and it was cool as* . He was like, 'I need to be really honest with you. I need to get in your head, Tony. We can get you there, but you're going to have to go through the *.' "