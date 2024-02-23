Cory Sandhagen ready to fight Umar Nurmagomedov

© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cory Sandhagen has overturned his decision to avoid fighting Umar Nurmagomedov. Because it could get him one step closer to the title fight. Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov were scheduled to fight in August, but that match got canceled because Umar Nurmagomedov was forced to pull out because of an injury.

A few weeks back, Cory Sandhagen made it quite clear that he won’t fight Umar Nurmagomedov. He suddenly changed his decision because he could see the light at the end of the tunnel. A win against Umar Nurmagomedov could allow Sandhagen to be the next title challenger.

Recently on MMA Sirius XM, Cory Sandhagen explained why he’s willing to fight Umar Nurmagomedov.

“It wasn’t necessarily a no as much as it was like, ‘Hey, give me some time to think about it,’ because it does feel like I would maybe be a little slighted in that situation – only because I felt like I was now one fight ahead of fighting him,” Sandhagen said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“If you’re paired up to fight someone and one guy pulls out, and then you win your fight, you’re kind of ahead, in my opinion, right?

“But when I talked to the UFC initially and they brought that up, I was pretty much like, ‘Hey, just give me a little time to think and sit with that one,’ because if that’s what you guys are telling me is going to be for the title next, then absolutely.

But if that’s not going to be the situation, then the rankings matter a little bit – or at least they kind of do. Where I stand with Umar now is if he gets a good win on March 2, and he looks good, and he does awesome, and they don’t give me the title shot next, do me and Umar at International Fight Week,”