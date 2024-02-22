Michael Chandler reveals why he’s not worried about Conor McGregor’s delayed return

© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The highly-anticipated match between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor may not commence on the date announced. According to Dana White, both fighters are expected to square off after September. Conor McGregor, in a tweet, announced that the fight will happen on 29th June in the middleweight division.

Unfortunately, there’s going to be more delay. Michael Chandler isn’t too worried about the delay because he knows that the fight is bound to happen at some point. His confidence comes from the assurances given to him.

Michael Chandler recently called out Conor McGregor in WWE's RAW event.

Michael Chandler on Conor McGregor’s return

Recently on The MMA Hour, Michael Chandler spoke about McGregor’s return and explained why he’s not too concerned about the delay.

“There’s a lot of complicated stuff happening behind the scenes,” Chandler said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Nobody’s had to feel like they’ve waited longer than me, right? I’ve been ready to fight since right after ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ But I also understand the time off has been good.

The time with my family has been good. Business has been booming outside of me fighting in the cage for a paycheck. But ultimately, Conor’s got his stuff going on. He’s now promoting ‘Road House’ that’s coming out in March.

Obviously there was the USADA stuff, and then now the new drug testing stuff. There was just all these different layers. Plus what Dana has said, money complicates things. There’s a lot of money involved in this fight. There’s a lot of money in Conor’s camp outside – what he has built and what he has amassed.

Everybody, whether you love him or hate him, you’ve got to respect what the man has built, right? So it has complicated things”.

Michael Chandler explains why he’s not worried

“Either way, the Chandler train is continuing to move forward and we’re not getting off this train, this is the fight that is happening.

I can’t tell you the date. I can’t tell you a weight. But I can tell you the fight is happening. I have way too many assurances that this fight is happening to think otherwise”.