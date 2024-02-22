Merab Dvalishvili wants the title shot next: “I will start weight cutting”

© Amy Kaplan/FanSided MMA

The 1st ranked UFC bantamweight contender, Merab Dvalishvili, is one step away from entering one of the biggest fights of his career. If all goes well, he is most probably expected to be the next title challenger. There are only two contenders competing with Merab Dvalishvili for the title fight, and that’s Cory Sandhagen & Ilia Topuria.

If Marlon Vera beats Sean O’Malley, it would be fair to assume that Marlon Vera would make his first title defense against Cory Sandhagen. And on the flip side, a win for Sean O’Malley could lead to a title fight with either Merab Dvalishvili or Ilia Topuria.

Interestingly, Merab Dvalishvili is ready to be the backup fighter for the UFC 299 main event.

Merab Dvalivshvili on getting a title shot

Recently on The MMA Hour, Merab Dvalishvili explained how he’s eagerly waiting for a title fight and talks about Henry Cejudo’s retirement.

“Yes, I believe [they will give me the title shot],” Dvalishvili said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Nothing in person. The first time I saw [matchmaker] Sean Shelby, he came in the locker room and he said, ‘Great fight.’ He said, ‘This crowd was going crazy on you,’ and I’m like, ‘Thank you, sir.

Thank you so much for giving me another challenge to show everyone. I am the next contender for the title.’ And he said, ‘let’s go,’ and that was it. I am crazy. I will take it, they don’t offer [it to me], but at the press conference, somebody asked Dana and he said, ‘We’ll see.’ Nobody offered me yet but I would love to be the backup fighter.

I’m good. No problem. I don’t have problems to make weight in five days. I can just live my normal life and I will start weight cutting five days before and I’ll be ready”.

Merab Dvalishvili on Henry Cejudo’s retirement

“Usually, the fights like this unless it’s the main event, they don’t give you microphones, especially after a loss.

I understand, No [he shouldn’t retire], he’s a good fighter. I will never tell somebody to retire because we love this sport”.